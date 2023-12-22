Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ULST. Cowa LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 2,005.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,828,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504,424 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 882.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 640,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,780,000 after acquiring an additional 575,274 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $15,563,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 162.2% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 535,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,551,000 after acquiring an additional 331,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 331.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 390,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 300,288 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.22. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.93 and a fifty-two week high of $40.45.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

