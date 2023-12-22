Seed Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,998,366,000 after purchasing an additional 541,820 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,097,000 after purchasing an additional 178,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after purchasing an additional 690,235 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $236.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

