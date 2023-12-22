Seed Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,615 Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,266,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,354,000 after acquiring an additional 892,907 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Systelligence LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 70.1% in the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 449,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,223,000 after acquiring an additional 185,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 306,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 173,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,839,000.

Shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $18.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.37 and a one year high of $19.11.

The VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of sub-investment-grade corporate debt from emerging markets. HYEM was launched on May 9, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

