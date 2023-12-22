Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,408.27

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Seele-N token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Seele-N has traded down 21.6% against the US dollar. Seele-N has a total market capitalization of $379,862.54 and approximately $1,408.27 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005290 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00017199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,691.94 or 1.00036564 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012151 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00010138 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003572 BTC.

About Seele-N

Seele-N (SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001845 USD and is up 0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

