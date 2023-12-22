SES AI (NYSE:SES) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of SES AI from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

SES AI Stock Down 6.3 %

SES stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $701.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.66. SES AI has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.28.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that SES AI will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SES AI

In other SES AI news, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,603 shares in the company, valued at $221,758.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hong Gan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.28, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 451,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rohit Makharia sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $159,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,758.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 344,954 shares of company stock worth $771,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SES AI

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SES AI in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $12,406,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $10,785,000. Institutional investors own 30.39% of the company’s stock.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

