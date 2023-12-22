SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 150,552 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 359.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150,552 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises about 0.6% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $52,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,135,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,134,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,952 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $290.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $147.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.86 and a 200 day moving average of $260.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.04 and a 12 month high of $298.27.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 13.69%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.78.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

