SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 48,912 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,912 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $17,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $154.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.13. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $124.97 and a one year high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

