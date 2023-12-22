SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 445.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 769,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

Get Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.