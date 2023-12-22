SG Americas Securities LLC Has $16.88 Million Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 237.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 283,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $16,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Kellanova by 42,578.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth $87,611,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 28.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,839,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,750,000 after acquiring an additional 857,994 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Kellanova Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 million, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $47.63 and a 52-week high of $73.06.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $3,864,326.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,942,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,340,763.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $36,566,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

