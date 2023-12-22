SG Americas Securities LLC Has $21.27 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 119.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Nasdaq worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.56.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

