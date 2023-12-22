SG Americas Securities LLC Has $25.62 Million Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 436.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,271 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,739 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,871,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.66. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $162.04 and a 1-year high of $243.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

