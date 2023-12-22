SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,386 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 0.3% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $29,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $296.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $237.47 and a 1 year high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 44.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

