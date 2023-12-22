SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 135,042 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 361,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,042 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 0.4% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.48 and a 200-day moving average of $105.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

