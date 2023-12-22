SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 138,857 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 188.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Moderna worth $21,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 11,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after purchasing an additional 210,985 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Moderna by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $91.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200-day moving average is $101.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $212.47.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC raised Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.07.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $292,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $292,945.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,991,456 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

