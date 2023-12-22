SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,199 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $13,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 8,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,247,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $453.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $497.88 and its 200 day moving average is $480.99. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $423.29 and a 1 year high of $541.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 14.68%.

HUM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Argus raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stephens reduced their price target on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

