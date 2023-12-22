SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 156,955 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 321,059 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 156,955 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter worth $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast stock opened at $44.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $177.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.87.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

