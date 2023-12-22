SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 4,137,829 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,948,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,137,829 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.43% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $73,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

