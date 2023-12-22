SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE SIF opened at $4.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. SIFCO Industries has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a market cap of $26.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3.30.

SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.85 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a negative return on equity of 30.11% and a negative net margin of 15.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SIFCO Industries stock. Investment Partners LTD. acquired a new position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. ( NYSE:SIF Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Investment Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.94% of SIFCO Industries at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

SIFCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, chemical processing, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

Further Reading

