SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Acquires 181 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

CI opened at $297.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.58. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $336.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.50.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

