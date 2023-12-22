SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Argus boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $4,785,484.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,642. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $118.90 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Paychex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.