SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $81.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.66.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.
