SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.32

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.32 and last traded at $52.17, with a volume of 39085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.13.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on SkyWest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SkyWest in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.34.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.15. SkyWest had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $766.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 16.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 721,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after buying an additional 101,459 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 5,203.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,763,000 after buying an additional 251,792 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 0.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

