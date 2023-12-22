Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $62.89 Million

Smart Block Chain City (SBCC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, Smart Block Chain City has traded down 42% against the US dollar. One Smart Block Chain City token can now be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Smart Block Chain City has a market cap of $62.89 million and $8,737.63 worth of Smart Block Chain City was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Smart Block Chain City

Smart Block Chain City’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. Smart Block Chain City’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Smart Block Chain City’s official message board is medium.com/@sbccblokchain. Smart Block Chain City’s official Twitter account is @sbcc_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Smart Block Chain City is sbcc.world.

According to CryptoCompare, “SBCC is a blockchain infrastructure development project that is the foundation of smart cities.

[Telegram](https://t.me/sbcc%5Fofficial)[Github](https://github.com/SBCC-World)[Medium](https://medium.com/@sbccblokchain)”

Smart Block Chain City Token Trading

