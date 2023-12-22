Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $219,440.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Snap Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Snap by 28.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the first quarter worth $3,216,000. 44.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SNAP

Snap Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.