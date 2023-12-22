Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Sells $219,440.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $219,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 474,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,001,204.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Snap Stock Up 3.8 %
Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.08.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. Snap had a negative return on equity of 44.24% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. China Renaissance upgraded Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Snap from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.81.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
