SOLVE Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $977,200.13 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE token can now be purchased for about $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a market cap of $17.43 million and $977,200.13 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SOLVE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 675,125,013 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

Buying and Selling SOLVE

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SOLVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SOLVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.