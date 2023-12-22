Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE SON opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.