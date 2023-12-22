SOS (NYSE:SOS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 315,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 205,187 shares.The stock last traded at $4.40 and had previously closed at $3.93.

SOS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOS. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in SOS during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in SOS during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SOS by 28.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in SOS during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the period.

SOS Company Profile

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

