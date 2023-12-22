SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CEO Sells $154,215.60 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,326,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

SOUN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 million. SoundHound AI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOUN. DA Davidson began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

