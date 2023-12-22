SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Director Sells $82,368.91 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 37,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $82,368.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,871.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of SOUN stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.93 and a 12-month high of $5.11. The company has a market capitalization of $525.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.13.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $75,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $131,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SOUN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $4.20 to $3.60 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SOUN

About SoundHound AI

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.