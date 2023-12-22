SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 99.3% in the first quarter. Ciovacco Capital Management LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $189.44 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.06 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.48.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

