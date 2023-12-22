SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,217 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTL opened at $29.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

