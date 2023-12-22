SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.97

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $48.97 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 184271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,984 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,844,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 60,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

