SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,864 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,015 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 7.1% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $158,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,111 shares in the last quarter. Swmg LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

SPYG stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 169,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,429. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $65.45.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

