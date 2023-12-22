SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.37

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.37 and last traded at $42.31, with a volume of 577958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.04.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,401,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,366,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.