SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Boosted by Auour Investments LLC

Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after acquiring an additional 785,454 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,142,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.27. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.