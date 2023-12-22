SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPIP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,913,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1,851.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,090,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after buying an additional 1,983,328 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 227.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,130,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,110,000 after buying an additional 785,454 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,103,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,142,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $25.87 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $24.33 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.27.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.