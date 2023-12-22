SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,736,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,182,000 after acquiring an additional 470,256 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.8% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 505,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,204,000 after acquiring an additional 154,016 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $76.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.78.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

