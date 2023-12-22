SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Purchased by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,734.1% in the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,185,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,098 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2,649.5% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 355,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,628,000 after acquiring an additional 342,972 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after acquiring an additional 290,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,310,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $117.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

