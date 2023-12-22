SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Sold by Vanderbilt University

Vanderbilt University lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 318,050 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for about 13.0% of Vanderbilt University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vanderbilt University owned approximately 2.64% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $50,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XME. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,601,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 33,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XME traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.12. 370,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $61.19.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.