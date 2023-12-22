Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.55.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

SRC opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 1.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a twelve month low of $32.22 and a twelve month high of $44.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 152.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.