SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Acquired by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of SS&C Technologies worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 214,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 10,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 39.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 414,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 116,998 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.86. The stock had a trading volume of 11,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,104. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $64.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 1.42.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

