Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Director Sells $3,116,333.22 in Stock

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) Director James C. Marcuccilli sold 25,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $3,116,333.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,344,453.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $120.19 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.78.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $2,560,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 65,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.