Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.77. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

