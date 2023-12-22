Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.35 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.53. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCS. TheStreet upgraded Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Trading of Steelcase

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 12.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Steelcase by 32.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steelcase by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,932,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,794,000 after purchasing an additional 277,505 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Further Reading

