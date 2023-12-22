Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Steelcase’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Steelcase Trading Up 0.2 %

Steelcase stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. Steelcase has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $14.54.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SCS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Steelcase by 67.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Steelcase by 220.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 9,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

