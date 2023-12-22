Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.19-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $765-790 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.05 million. Steelcase also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.190-0.230 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCS. StockNews.com raised Steelcase from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised Steelcase from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Steelcase stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. Steelcase has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $777.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Steelcase’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steelcase

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the first quarter worth $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 179.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 208.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

