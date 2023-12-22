STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STEP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.56. Approximately 100,945 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 145,275 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on STEP Energy Services

STEP Energy Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.85, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$265.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.27.

In other STEP Energy Services news, Director Edward David Lafehr acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,200.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.