STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Receives $240.60 Average PT from Brokerages

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $240.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th.

Shares of STE stock opened at $218.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.82. STERIS has a 1 year low of $173.21 and a 1 year high of $254.00.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 37.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at $153,900,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in STERIS by 54.0% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,267,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,086,000 after purchasing an additional 444,338 shares during the period. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 42.8% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,063,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $203,501,000 after purchasing an additional 318,888 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

