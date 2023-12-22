Stifel Canada Downgrades Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) to Hold

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GIL. Edward Jones lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.50 to $39.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $26.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $869.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gildan Activewear

(Get Free Report)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.