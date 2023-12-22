StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
About Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
