StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTEK opened at $1.04 on Monday. Fuel Tech has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.16. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 4.11.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fuel Tech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Fuel Tech by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fuel Tech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 16,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

Featured Stories

